WCHS hosts Halloween adoption special

The Wood County Humane Society (WCHS) will soon host their No Tricks, Just Treats Halloween adoption special.

From Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, all dogs and cats up for adoption will be 50 percent off of their original adoption price.

Additionally, all kittens that are six months or younger are adopt one, take the second one home with 50 percent off as well.

The hours for the adoption center are from 12 PM to 5 PM, and is located at 801 Van Camp Road in Bowling Green.

For more information, call the WCHS at 419-352-7339, or click here.

