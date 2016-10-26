Third Bedford HS shed burns to the ground, police investigate

Another shed at Bedford High School burned to the ground Wednesday.

Bedford Fire Chief Ron Whipple says he arrived to the school around 4:30 a.m., but the shed was already gone.

"It's equipment and it's expensive and it’s frustrating because it has happened so many times,” said Bedford Athletic Director Mark German.

This is the third shed to be set on fire this year. Superintendent Mark Kleinhans says the first happened back in July, the second earlier this month, and now a third Wednesday.

All three sheds housed sporting equipment and resulted in a large loss for the school.

"The schools losing an awful lot of money in the sports equipment,” Whipple said. “The football team had to borrow some so they were able to finish up their season."

Kleinhans says a surveillance camera was set up after the first fire. He will be meeting with the sheriff to review that video. He says he will also speak to Coach Jeff Wood to determine exactly how much was lost this time.

The fire chief says there are similarities between all three fires and he believes the culprit may be a disgruntled student, but did not go into specifies because the investigation is ongoing.

"Most people who set fires eventually keep going until they get caught and that usually leads to something bigger. These have been small buildings, so the thrill that goes along with it requires that they do something larger," said Whipple.

Bedford Fire Department, along with an arson investigator and sheriff detectives are working to ensure this fire is the last, and that the person or people responsible are caught.

The Superintendent is asking that the community remain vigilant - listen to anyone possibly talking about these fires and keep an eye out. If you see anything suspicious call 911.

The Bedford High School Alumni Association released this letter in regards to helping with the expenses these fires caused:

The next meeting of Bedford Alumni is Monday, Nov. 7 in the Media Center Conference Room at Bedford High School at 7 p.m. Those wishing to get involved should attend.

