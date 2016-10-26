Trick-or-treating goes digital with Treat Map app

Parents and kids this Halloween can now see exactly which houses in their neighborhood are passing out candy or hosting a haunted house.

The website Nextdoor.com, a social media website designed for neighborhoods, is releasing the new Treat Map app.

This app allows neighbors to mark their address on their neighborhood map with an icon of a candy corn, which tells parents or children trick-or-treating that they are passing out candy.

Neighbors can also mark their address with an icon of a purple house to show that they are hosting a haunted house.

Treat Map is a free app and works for both iPhone and Android phones.

For more information on the app, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.