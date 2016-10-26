Police: 2-year-old girl killed in quadruple shooting at home

Police say a shooting at a home in Ohio's capital city left a 2-year-old girl dead and three other people hurt.

Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in Columbus. They say a toddler died about a half-hour later at a children's hospital.

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition. Another was taken to a different hospital in stable condition.

Police Sgt. Stan Latta tells The Columbus Dispatch the shooting appears to have happened inside the home.

Police wouldn't confirm any identities of the victims or more information about the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

