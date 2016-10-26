Game 2: World Series Forecast

After taking a 1-0 lead in the world series, the Cleveland Indians are back home to take on the Cubs in game 2 tonight!

Tonight's game has been moved up one-hour in anticipation of rain tonight. MLB is hoping to avoid rain which could arrive as early as 11 p.m.-midnight tonight.

Our high-resolution hour-by-hour forecast shows pre-game and the start of the game being dry tonight in downtown Cleveland.

By midnight though rain has moved in and heavy downpours will be possible. If tonight's game goes into extra innings rain will be a serious consideration.

Go Tribe!

-Meteorologist Ryan Wichman

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.