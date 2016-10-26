Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office: Halloween Trick-or-Treat safety tips

Halloween is a time for fun and plenty of candy, but how can parents ensure their trick-or-treaters are safe while collecting the goods?

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says planning your route before you go out is key.

Helpful tips include:

Wear clothes that fit, including good fitting shoes to avoid tripping.

Bring glow sticks so people can see you.

Trick or treat in groups.

If under the age of 12, have a parent or guardian with you.

Another BIG thing the sheriff's office is stressing to parents is to talk to your kids about where to safely cross the street.

"Where there are red lights, as that is where traffic is stopped. We always encourage parents to talk to their children about crossing the street and to have eye-to-eye contact with drivers when they go across the street, because if they're having eye-to-eye contact, then they know that drivers are being more cautious," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

The Juvenile Justice Center is also offering free candy scans to ensure your kids' treats are safe.

This is something they've been doing for the last 20 years. So far, they say they haven't ever found anything suspicious.

Scans will be offered Halloween night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center on Spielbusch Avenue.

And, the following hasn't been an issue in the past, but the Lucas County Sheriff's Office wants parents to be aware of it.

There are thousands of people right here in Lucas County on the registered sex offender list. Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says they've never had a problem during trick-or-treating, but parents can check to see if there are any in their area by going to the county website.

"If there is a sex offender on that route and they choose to go that route, we always recommend for parents to tell their children to be aware and to know and to understand," said Tharp.

