Family forced out of south Toledo home after two overnight fires

A family was forced out of their home Wednesday morning after a fire ripped through it not once, but twice overnight.

Fire crews say the fire first broke out around 11 p.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Broadway near Stebbins. Then, at around 2:30 a.m. crews were at the scene once again.

Red Cross has been called out to assist the family of four living at the home. Fortunately, none of them were inside at the time the fire broke out and no one was injured.

Investigators say it was an electrical fire caused by a bad wire.

The husband tells us his wife has been fighting stage three cancer for about a year.

The home is now being boarded up. The family and their three dogs are staying at a hotel.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.