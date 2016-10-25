Three candidates stake claim to Sandusky County Sheriff's seat

Current Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is fighting to keep his name on the department building. This comes after he is accused of several crimes involving drugs and was suspended.

He is running against Lt. Chris Hilton, with the Perkins Township Police Department, and Jim Consolo, a retired Sandusky County Sheriff detective captain, who say he no longer deserves the job.

During an NAACP hosted 'meet the candidates' event Tuesday night, all three staked their claim.

"I was dissatisfied with the way the sheriff's office is being run. I thought it lacked the appropriate leadership," said Lt. Hilton. "I believe that everything I had done in my 21 years had brought me to a point where I had something to give."

"The leadership at the sheriff's office needs to be restored," said Consolo. "There is currently very little leadership there; the integrity needs to be restored."

Sheriff Overmyer says he isn't going anywhere. "I've been the sheriff now since 2008, and I think I've proven myself to protect and serve here in Sandusky County for the citizens," said Overmyer.

Hilton says he has the fresh eyes the sheriff's office needs.

"I believe that I have the one unique quality the two of them do not posses in that I am not a part of what many in Sandusky County feel is a broken system," said Hilton.

Consolo retired from the Sandusky Sheriff's Office a few years ago and says knowledge of the department actually works in his favor.

"I know the sheriff's office inside and out," said Consolo. "I know all the divisions, I know the community, and I know the people."

Overmyer didn't want to get into the criminal charges against him, instead saying the department is solid under his leadership and that he's the man he says he is.

"I'm not hiding; I'm getting out there explaining to people what's going on, and I haven't shut down at all,"said Overmyer. "I'm still giving 110% not only to the community, but to the election."

The Sandusky County Republican party is appointing an interim sheriff to lead the department until the end of the year. They'll make their appointment Wednesday.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.