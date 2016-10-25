12-year-old out of Fulton County found safe - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

12-year-old out of Fulton County found safe

DELTA, OH (WTOL) -

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they have found the missing 12-year-old boy. 

The sheriff's office asked for the public's assistance in finding Elisha Michelson, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. 

He has since been found safe. 

