I-75 Southbound to open three lanes in Wood County

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, a six mile stretch of I-75 southbound will be open to three lanes of traffic, a sign that the long widening is coming to an end.

From Portage Road to Oil Center Road, the southbound lanes of I-75 will be open to traffic on all lanes.

"So having it open to 3 lanes is something that is long awaited for here in Northwest Ohio and we're very happy to begin this process of opening up a portion of this project," said ODOT's public information officer Theresa Pollick.

The 32 mile widen project between Perrysburg and Findlay has been going on since 2014.

Though the construction will in essence be complete for this six mile stretch, it will still be considered a construction zone. That means the speed limit will not change for the time being.

"Anytime you deal with a project this big, it is very difficult because people don't want to slow down for that long," said Lt. William Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

To accommodate the traffic shift, overnight southbound traffic will be moved to one lane from State Route 582 to Portage road until 6 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.