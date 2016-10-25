Strickland gets Vice President's help against Portman; GOP fires back

Sometimes lost in the Presidential back and forth is the huge race for U.S. Senate. Polls have consistently shown Ohio Senator Rob Portman ahead of Ted Strickland, but Strickland says it's not over.

To the surprise of nobody, Democrat Ted Strickland has been Senator Portman's biggest critic. “He says one thing in Ohio and does something else in Washington,” Strickland said at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton on Monday at the main library in Toledo.



Strickland blasted Portman for voting against equal pay for women and opposing the auto bailout. He then got a boost from the Vice President, who called Strickland a longtime friend with character and dignity.



Mr. Biden then went after Portman.

“And Governor [Strickland], you got this state through a God-awful recession. And the irony of all ironies is the guy who you are running against was the architect of the economic policies of George Bush that got us into this recession.”

Portman campaign spokesperson Michawn Rich fought back, telling us:

"As Ted Strickland continues his embarrassing retirement tour after national Democrats abandoned his campaign, 14 out of 15 Ohio newspapers, unions, and voters across the state are rallying behind Rob because of his record of getting results for Ohio workers and their families. As Ted Strickland and his allies already know, while he wasn’t in the Senate at the time, Rob has consistently said he would have voted for the auto rescue but would have pushed for improvements to protect Delphi salaried retirees and protect the auto plants and dealerships that shut down in Ohio during Governor Strickland’s tenure.”



The statement concluded, “Ted's desperate and false attacks are certainly a sad way to end his 40-year political career."

Lucas County GOP chairman Jon Stainbrook said Strickland has descended down to mudslinging. “When somebody like Ted Strickland is so far down in the polls and has done such a terrible job, they have to call in reinforcements and try to revive his campaign," Stainbrook said. "It's impossible to do at this point.”

With two weeks to go, expect the back and forth to only intensify.

