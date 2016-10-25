BOE warns voters of taking selfies at the polls

Every day people snap and share pictures of their kids, where they vacation and even what’s for dinner.

In this culture of selfies and Snapchat, it’s sometimes easy to forget when it’s appropriate to smile and when to put the camera away.

The Board of Elections has a warning for voters in Ohio because there’s a very fine line separating snapping a legal selfie at the poll and breaking the law.

“You cannot do anything in a polling location that whether it is a voter or observer or even the media that can impede the election process, intimidate a voter or disclose the secrecy of one’s ballot,” said LeVera Scott, a member of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Any picture that shows a person’s ballot or another voter's is not allowed. And if a fellow voter feels threatened by someone taking a picture, that is also against the law.

People are allowed to pull out their phones and take a selfie when they get to their polling location, while they are in line and even at their own voting machine. But election officials would prefer if people waited until after they’re done casting their ballot and outside.

“Everyone deserves to vote and believe their ballot be kept secret and believe no else is going to try to intimidate you or interfere in their voting for that day, because everyone is entitled to that,” says Scott.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved