Daniel Clay appears in court

Several members of Chelsea Bruck's family crammed into a small courtroom Tuesday morning. But they left disappointed after nothing happened at the hearing.

Daniel Clay entered the courtroom, shackled and cuffed.

Clay's attorney confirmed with the judge that they will be prepared for a probable cause hearing next week. The hearing will be like that of a grand jury hearing without the grand jury.

The evidence prosecutors have against Clay will be presented at that hearing. If the judge feels the evidence is enough to prove Clay murdered Bruck, the case will be handed over to county court.

