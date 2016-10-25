Man found shot behind carryout at Detroit and Delaware - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man found shot behind carryout at Detroit and Delaware

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are investigating a Central Toledo shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police went to a parking lot behind a carryout at Detroit and Delaware around 3 p.m, where they found a wounded man laying next to a Honda CRV.

They believe the man was trying to drive himself to St. Vincent’s for treatment.

Police are trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

