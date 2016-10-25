Rally to the Ring: Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs set to write baseball history

The 2016 World Series pits two of baseball’s most legendary franchises. But, the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs are also haunted by decades of post season failure.

Now, the tortured fans of both franchises are just four games away from a long-awaited World Series title. And the road to the Fall Classic for both teams intertwined with each other, other sports, and history itself.

It’s hard to believe only four months ago, the city of Cleveland had gone without a major sports championship since the Indians won the World Series in 1948. However, hometown hero LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers changed the city’s fortunes with an NBA Championship in June.

Simultaneously, the Indians were on a 14-game win streak that ended in controversy against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cleveland spent most the season under the baseball radar. But a superb pitching staff anchored by Corey Kluber and Andrew Miller gave the Indians the second-best record in the American League.

The Indians’ pitching staff put up a combined 3.84 ERA, the second lowest in the American League. The Indians allowed the fewest number of hits in the AL, as well as the second-lowest number of runs.

But the pitching staff had help in the field. The Indians finished second in defensive efficiency.

Offensively, Cleveland scored the second-most runs in the American League, and put up the fourth-highest batting average and on-base percentage.

Cleveland finished the regular season eight games ahead of the Detroit Tigers to earn their spot in the playoffs.

In the first round, Cleveland swept David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox in the divisional series.

The American League Championship Series pitted the Tribe against the Toronto Blue Jays, whose hard-hitting lineup made them third in the American League in home runs.

The Indians quickly took a two-game lead. But heading into game three, Cleveland’s starting pitcher Trevor Bauer left the game early due to a bloody pinky after bizarre drone-related injury. But with a solid performance from their bullpen, the Indians picked up another win for a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Blue Jays did win game four, but Cleveland rebounded in game 5 shutting out the Blue Jays for the second time in the series with a 3-0 victory. The Tribe’s domination of Toronto punched their ticket to the Fall Classic for the first time since 1997.

The Chicago Cubs have the longest championship drought in the four major American sports, a legacy of disappointment steeped in classic baseball superstition.

Their last series win was in 1908. In the 1945 World Series, the Cubs were pitted against the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs held a 2-1 lead over the Tigers going into game four.

According to baseball folklore, Cubs owner Philip Wrigley banned a billy goat from Wrigley Field. The goat’s owner Billy Sianis said the Cubs would lose the series and never return to the Fall Classic. The Cubs lost the series in seven games and never returned to the Fall Classic. Over the next 70 years, incidents like the black cat in 1969 and the infamous Steve Bartman game in 2003 only added to the curse’s legend.

Last year, the Cubs were swept in four games in the NLCS against the Mets, adding yet another year of post-season disappointment.

But the 2016 team is stacked with young talent like pitchers Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester and third basemen Kris Bryant. The Cubs finished the regular season with 103 wins, the most in Major League Baseball.

The Cubs led the National League in on base percentage and finished second in RBIs. Bryant batted .292 this year with 39 home runs, third in the National League. He was also sixth in the National League in RBIs with 102.

As a team, the Cubs pitching has been lights out. The Cubs own the lowest ERA, lowest opponent batting average, and allowed the fewest number of hits in Major League Baseball.

Lester and Arrieta finished second and third in wins in the National League with 19 and 18 respectively. Arrieta has the lowest opponent batting average in Major League Baseball, while Jon Lester has the sixth lowest.

The Cubs faced the tougher road to the World Series between the two teams. In the division series, Chicago took on the San Francisco Giants, who won three of the last six World Series titles. Chicago quickly won the first two games, then wrapped up the series in game four.

In the NLCS, the Cubs faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and their ace Clayton Kershaw.

In game one, Chicago relief pitcher Miguel Montero hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 8th to seal an 8-4 win.

But with Clayton Kershaw on the mound in game two, the Dodgers shut out the Cubs in game two, then took the lead in the series with a victory in game three.

However, the Cubs bounced back in the next two games, scoring a combined 18 runs while allowing six.

In game six, Kershaw, who still had not lost a game the entire post-season, returned to the mound. But this time, the Cubs shut out the Dodgers.

A double play in the top of the 9th in game six gave the Cubs their long awaited National League pennant and punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time in 71 years.

Now game one of the World Series is set in Cleveland, pitting Jon Lester against Corey Kluber. Both teams, both fan bases are hungry a World Series championship. Only one will complete a story building for generations and forever be known to their scores of loyal fans as World Series champions.

Tune into the "Race for the Ring" special at 7 p.m. before the game on Fox 36.

