Indians fans shop for gear before game 1 of the World Series

There's a loud display of Indians gear at the very front of Dick's Sporting Goods at the Franklin Park Mall. Plenty of items to help get fans ready to cheer on the Indians during the World Series.

"Who cannot be a little excited about this?" says Kristin Brown, who admits she hasn't always been a big Indians fan.

Her grandma on the other hand, she is.

"We wanted to get some Indians gear for my grandma who is 92 years old, and she's a huge Indians fan. So she's elated that they're going to the World Series," Brown said.

Brown's partner Kristine Miller said they tried to get Brown's grandma tickets, but chuckled when saying they were a "little" pricey.

Another fan enjoying the World Series gear was Mike McNamara, who was shopping for his family. He was already decked out, and planning to get his four-year-old son a hat.

"They're kinda lucky and spoiled. They're so young, they're gonna be expecting Cleveland sports to be like this all the time," McNamara said.

Unlike his young kids, McNamara has been there for Cleveland, for better and for worse.

He says, "It would mean a lot, not only to have the Cavs win in one year, but also the Indians."

McNamara is pretty confident in his team.

"Cubs are good, but I think the Indians, they have the whole city behind them this time. Not only the whole city, bit the whole region," he says.

Speaking of the Cubs, that's one thing people won't find at Dick's Sporting Goods: Chicago gear.



