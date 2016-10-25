Woman charged with OVI after serious injury crash in Sandusky

A Sandusky woman was charged with an OVI after a serious injury crash Tuesday.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Columbus Avenue, north of London Road in Perkins Township.

Troopers say Morgan Bauer, 25, was traveling southbound on Columbus when she veered left of center and struck another vehicle head-on.

Both Bauer and the driver of the other vehicle, Mallory Logan, 24, were transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center. Logan was later flown to Cleveland Metro Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol use is suspected.

Bauer was charged with an OVI and Left of Center. Additional charges are pending.

The Sandusky Post of the Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always drive sober and always buckle up.

So far in 2016, 5 of the 8 fatal crashes in Erie County have involved an impaired driver.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.