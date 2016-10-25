Green Party backs Ohio marijuana decriminalization measures

The Green Party is endorsing marijuana decriminalization measures appearing on local ballots across eastern Ohio this November.

The party says removing criminal penalties for possession and use of less than 200 grams is "a good first step" to eventual legalization, which it calls inevitable.

Ohio enacted a law Sept. 8 legalizing medical marijuana under restricted conditions. The state has a year to put a program in place.

Lawmakers' action on the matter followed a failed 2015 ballot effort to legalize both medical and recreational cannabis and emergence of another medical marijuana ballot measure this year.

The local proposals the Green Party supports are in Bellaire in Belmont County; Byesville in Guernsey County; Logan in Hocking County; Newark in Licking County; and Roseville on the border of Perry and Muskingum counties.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.