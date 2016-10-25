Ohioans request more than 1.4 million absentee ballots

The state's elections chief says Ohioans have requested more than 1.4 million absentee ballots so far, ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says that's fewer than the roughly 1.6 million ballots requested by this point in the 2012 election.

Early voting is underway in the presidential battleground. Ohioans can vote absentee by mail or in person.

Of the absentee ballots requested, Husted's office says about 344,000 have been cast by mail and another 166,000 have been cast in person. That's fewer than the more than 800,000 ballots cast by this point in 2012.

Voters can still request an absentee ballot. Elections boards must receive such applications by noon on Nov. 5. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7.

