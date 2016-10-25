BBB: Prepare for cooler weather now so you don't pay for it later

Cooler weather means it is time to get our homes ready for winter. There are some important tips that consumers need to follow to avoid a serious winter crisis.

Every year the Better Business Bureau sees consumers struggling to deal with a failed furnace or expensive heating expenses for their home.

First tip, if your furnace hasn’t been serviced in years, a service call can tune it up so it is more efficient and lasts longer.

Make sure you have a well established heating contractor. Ask friends for names of good companies and get their BBB reports. If it is very old, get several estimates and have it replaced now, before the snow flies. You don’t want it to fail in a January blizzard!

How about your windows? Are they old and drafty? Poor windows can really raise your heating bills and your home will still be uncomfortable.

You can perform some maintenance on your own. Calk holes in the outside of the home to cut down on drafts. Add insulation in the attic to keep the heat in. Many homes have only a few inches of insulation or none at all.

Do these things now, while you can take your time before the cold weather arrives and your furnace dies.

