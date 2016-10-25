Upgrade, expansion to Seagate Center could be coming to Downtown Toledo

An upgrade and expansion at the Seagate Convention Center in Downtown Toledo could be on the way.

Lucas County Commissioners say Downtown Toledo is missing out by not providing more space for organizers to stay and host their events.

Earlier this month, news of an interested developer was announced, as commissioners looked at a new proposal for Hotel Seagate from Key Hotel.

Of course, this all comes at a price. But Commissioner Pete Gerken says now is the time for Downtown Toledo to capitalize on its current momentum.

"Let's capitalized on what's really going to bring some economy and that's getting some hotel rooms and the ballroom. We need to do upgrades to the skin, we're already in the plans of doing that. If we want two dynamic decisions to take place, one's already been made on the hotel moving forward and second we have to in conjunction is the ballroom," said Gerken.

Commissioner Gerken says the new hotel will add 200 hotel rooms downtown, making Seagate more attractive to out of town organizations looking for a place to host an event.

He says the commissioners will meet and discuss the expansion further in the coming weeks.

