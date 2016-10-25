Semi crash in Oregon takes out power for several businesses

A semi crash in Oregon took out power for several area business Tuesday.

It happened just after 11 a.m on the 3200 block of Navarre. Oregon police say an ABF freight truck was leaving the Kroger plaza after a delivery when the roof got caught on a low hanging power line behind Smoke Revolt.

That's when the entire utility pole, along with its transformer, was pulled down onto the truck.

The driver and passenger were unharmed in the accident, but stayed inside of the truck because they did not know if the power lines were live.

Oregon Assistant Police Chief Paul Magdich says in that situation, it was the safest decision to make.

"I think they made a good choice by not doing anything. I can't say how soon someone was here to give them instructions, but I think that the choice they made was a smart one. I'm not sure the wires were live at that point, but it's always good to be cautious and insure your safety as oppose to taking that chance," said Asst. Chief Magdich.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash.

