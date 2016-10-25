Two Ohio cities make top 20 best baseball spots in the U.S.

With the World Series kicking off tonight, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2016's Best Baseball Cities.

To determine the best places to be a baseball fanatic, WalletHub compared the 361 largest U.S. cities that have at least one college or professional baseball team, using 25 key metrics. Some of the categories included performance level of teams, average ticket price and stadium accessibility.

The Tribe’s home city of Cleveland made it to No. 14 on the list, while its World Series opponent’s location, Chicago, sits at No. 10.

New York took the top spot, while Philadelphia rounded out the top 20.

Cincinnati, home of the Great American Ball Park, also makes an impressive debut at No. 7.

Ohio and California were the only states with multiple locations that made it on the list.

For the full list of cities and more analysis of the rankings, check out the link here.

