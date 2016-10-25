Target recalls Halloween gel clings due to choking hazard

Target recalled about 127,000 of its Halloween window decorations after a possible choking hazard was found. (Source: WXIX)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Target is recalling six Halloween-themed LED gel window clings because they can be potentially dangerous for children.

According to the CPSC, the gel can separate and expose the inner LED and button compartment, creating a choking and battery ingestion hazard for children.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Six gel clings are affected by the recall.

The recalled products, listed with the model number 234-25-0904, include a green skeleton, a pink skeleton, a purple spider, a black cat, an orange pumpkin, and a black bat.

They were sold at Target stores nationwide between August through September 2016 for about $1.

According to the CPSC, you can return the clings to any Target for a full refund.

