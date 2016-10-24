Jerry Anderson's full interview with Vice President Joe Biden

Vice President Joe Biden talked with WTOL's Jerry Anderson about the divide in the U.S. and the current decision facing Americans on November 8.

Jerry Anderson: We both love our country, and I’m trouble about where I find this. The divides, and I’m not worried about Republican and Democrat. Bigger stuff. Haves, have nots. The one percent and the 99 percent. The middle class against downward pressure of its very existence. Are you worried about that, and what do we do about that?

Joe Biden: What I’m worried about is the politics surrounding it, not republican and democrat, but the lack of letting the government function. We’ve gotten to a place, Jerry, that there’s total dysfunction in the United States Congress. No wonder people are upset. Relative to the rest of the world, we’re better positioned than any country in the world to own the 21st Century. I mean, for real.

JA: But they don’t see that changing?

JB: I do, I’ll tell you why. I think you saw right after Barack [Obama] got elected, for the first time in my career, and I served with eight presidents, for the first time in my career, even before he got sworn in, there was a cabal getting together [to see] how are we going to hurt this presidency, how are we going to keep him from succeeding. That’s a consequence of a couple of things, I think. I think one of which is the nature of the way we fund our campaigns in the United States. There’s unlimited ability to pour in as much money as you can. I mean, I don’t want to turn it to Ohio, but look at here. I mean, Ted Strickland by September had 48, 44 million dollars spent against him in negative ads. And so when I ran in 1972 as a kid, I was 29 years old, and you were back in Bowling Green in those days. What happened? We were more divided then on the [Vietnam} War, the country was divided on the war. On race, on the civil rights movement, on the women’s movement, but our politics functioned. We actually showed up, we negotiated with one another, and we reached an agreement. What’s going to happen now is we are going to win back the Senate, I hope. I think we are going to win the presidency, nothing is forgone I hope. I think what you’re going to see is I know that a vast majority of my republican colleagues in the Senate and the House, they want to make it work. They’re just so afraid to step out of line right now. They are going to get clobbered if they agree on anything having to do with that.

JA: Maybe they also see, Mr. Vice President, what a disaffected public has delivered in the form of the campaign this particular year.

JB: Bingo.

JA: Speaking of this year’s campaign, Americans want to vote for somebody, yet the date is out there that now even a majority of Americans, both sides by the way, feel like they are voting against somebody. That’s sad.

JB: Well again, I think it’s a product of this dysfunction. I think the fact that Hillary [Clinton] has been so deeply involved for so long, a lot of this has ricocheted off on her. And Donald Trump has decided the only way to win is to talk the country down. I mean, you know. Look, we’ve always done better when we appealed to the better angels of the American people. He’s right now, it’s a clear strategy, appealing to the negative side. I think it’s taken its toll.

JA: I have data, you know it’s out there, in the form of polls albeit, I’m wondering what it feels like Joe Biden, you’ve been a heartbeat away from the presidency for eight years. Polls indicate that if Americans had a decision, you are two weeks and one day away, you could be, from being the President-elect of this country.

JB: Well you know, I joke Jerry, the best way to become popular is to announce you’re not running for president. Had I known that, I would have announced every two years I wasn’t running. Look, I think what’s happened is people are looking for some authenticity, and they’re looking for someone who really does want to reach out. And it’s about compromise and genuine collaboration. This country can’t function otherwise, and I hope I represent a little bit of that. And I hope it kinda rubs off, you know, when we win this election, if we do.

JA: What are you going to do?

JB: Well Jerry, I’m not going away. The bad news is you’re not getting rid of me. And I’m probably going to be using the universities as a platform to work on the things I’ve always worked on, from income inequality to foreign policy. But I’m also, I was just at the Cleveland Clinic, I’m going to be very involved in the cures for cancer.

JA: I know it’s very personal for you. I’m going to finish this way. I’m going to give you the definition, you’re going to give me the word.

JB: OK.

JA: The definition is slang, insincere, meaningless, or deliberately misleading talk. Nonsense.

JB: Donald Trump.

JA: (laughs) Malarkey.

JB: Oh, no. By the way, Donald Trump is full of malarkey. By the way, that wasn’t even in the dictionary until I used it in the debate. Anyway, it’s the Irish of it as they say in my family. Great seeing you, Jerry. I hope I see you again.

JA: Best to you sir.

