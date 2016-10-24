Hancock County United Way rolling out new live chat feature

The Dial 211 service is a foundational service for the United Way. And in Hancock County, that service is now moving into the digital age.

Traditionally, dialing 2-1-1 was the only way to talk with a United Way representative to help you find a social service. Then came email. Now, a live chat with a representative from your desktop or phone is available in Hancock County.

Workers from the United Way of Greater Cleveland or Toledo offices with all of Hancock County's information will answer any questions in a private chat window for free.

The new 211 feature was a natural progression for the service in today's digital culture.

"With all the millennials, and the population that we have here in Hancock County, that we really wanted to reach them in a manner that really makes a difference," said Beverly Phillips, United Way's Community Services Director of Hancock County.

For now the chat service is only available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but as always the over the phone service is 24/7.

