Alternative ways to cast your vote

If you can't make it to the polls on election day there are several other ways to cast your ballot.

According to bipartisan policy dot org, in 20-12 just over half of eligible voters in the U-S cast their ballots. That means over 100 million Americans didn't make their voices heard. Many of those who didn't vote said it was because they were away from home on election day.

LaVera Scott is the deputy director at the Lucas County Board of Elections. She says if you can't make it to your voting precinct on election day you can always request an absentee ballot.

"There is no fault voting here in Ohio, which allows people to vote for any reason that they will be absent from their polling location on election day," Scott said. "It has to be postmarked the day before the election and must be received in our office within seven days after the election."

If you won't be home on election day and you're not comfortable mailing in your vote, early voting centers have extended hours over the next two weeks.

