Officials speaking out about the move of Death Row inmates to Toledo Correctional

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced last week all 127 death row inmates would move to Toledo Correctional from Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

State officials in Columbus said the move is meant to reduce overcrowding and lower violence in prisoners.

Many local officials like the mayor, union, and state representatives said they were not notified about before the public knew about this relocation of death row inmates. Many said they felt like they were in the dark.

Ohio State Senator Edna Brown represents the 11th district, which is home to the Toledo Correctional Institution. She's also on the state's Correctional Institutional Inspection Committee. Brown's committee is a bipartisan group of Ohio State Representatives who produce inspections of Ohio's prisons.

"The first I heard about it was Monday," Sen. Brown said. Apparently they called my office [and] said to give me a heads up before the public announcement would be made."

According to 2013 and 2014 reports in the areas of violence in the prison, Toledo Correctional had many "In need of improvement" scores for both inmate against staff and inmate against inmate instances. These scores improved in 2015.

"That prison is close to, very close to, a residential area," Sen. Brown said. "I think that they need to be proactive and reassure the citizens advisory committee out there as well as the residents that every precaution will be taken and that the neighborhood will be safe."

The union president Ryan Jones said adding high security inmates to the facility's population puts an extra strain on the guards and staff.

Jones said he is concerned why the union was not brought into the conversation before the move was finalized.

"Just as shocked as everyone else," Jones said. "A lot of other staff there literally found out on the news and had no idea this was coming."

State officials said they will not give a timeline on the move for security purposes.

