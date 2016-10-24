VP Joe Biden rallies for Clinton in Toledo

Vice President Joe Biden made his first trip to Northwest Ohio Monday afternoon, campaigning for Hillary Clinton.

Biden spoke for 30 minutes to a crowd of several hundred gathered in the rooftop garden of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Main Library.

The vice president spent a good portion of his time focusing on former Governor Ted Strickland, who was also at the event.

Strickland is running against republican Rob Portman in the race for a Senate seat. Biden says Strickland represents Ohio values and touched on a lot of what he did for the state as a governor.

Biden then turned his attention over to Clinton and her proposed policies. Some of those included were free college tuition and family medical leave.

He also pushed for everyone to get out and take advantage of early voting.

“This is election day, every day for this day on in the state of Ohio. And here is the deal. We’ve got to one way, to put away the lie that he’s trying to set up this election is fixed, if he loses it’s rigged,” Biden said. “There is only one way to do that is for everyone to vote. A big turnout. We just don’t want to win, we want to win decisively.”

Biden also continued with a lot of self-deprecating humor. He reiterated his remarks from Friday, saying he wished he was still in high school so he could take Trump behind the gym.

On the other side of the podium, it wasn’t the most enthusiastic of crowds that has been seen at some rallies throughout the election, although people were thrilled to see the vice president.

The crowd cheered at many points throughout the speech. Any time he mentioned Donald Trump, they laughed or completely agreed with his criticisms.

One attendee feels like Biden identifies with them and brought a positive message today.

“The thing I like from his speech today was intensity. And he also fact checks,” local democrat Rich Crayon said. “He was thorough like Joe always is and very down to earth and always supports the middle class.”

Because not everyone was allowed into the building, there was also a significant crowd of followers outside. People of all ages and backgrounds were excited to see Biden and hear his message of support for Clinton.

On the other side of the fence, Donald Trump's running mate Gov. Mike Pence will be in Toledo Tuesday at the Toledo Express Airport. Details here.

