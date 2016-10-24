Walbridge Elementary put on short lockdown while police look for - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walbridge Elementary put on short lockdown while police look for suspects of break-in

A local elementary school was put on lockdown for a short time Monday as police looked for the suspects of a break-in at a nearby home. 

It happened at Walbridge Elementary School around 11:40 a.m. Toledo Public Schools says the lockdown lasted only 20 minutes. 

Toledo police did eventually arrest the suspects of a break-in on Walbridge Avenue. 

Security video from the school shows the suspects driving through the school's parking lot. 

Police say students were not in any danger. 

