Walbridge Elementary put on short lockdown while police look for suspects of break-in

A local elementary school was put on lockdown for a short time Monday as police looked for the suspects of a break-in at a nearby home.

It happened at Walbridge Elementary School around 11:40 a.m. Toledo Public Schools says the lockdown lasted only 20 minutes.

Toledo police did eventually arrest the suspects of a break-in on Walbridge Avenue.

Security video from the school shows the suspects driving through the school's parking lot.

Police say students were not in any danger.

