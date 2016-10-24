Ohio Attorney General warns against decorative contact lenses this Halloween

With Halloween a week away, some people may still be planning out the finishing touches of their costumes, but there is one accessory that might consider a second thought.

Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, along with the Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness and the Ohio Optical Dispensers Board have teamed up to warn consumers about the dangers of wearing decorative contact lenses without a valid prescription.

“Even if you wear them just once for Halloween, over-the-counter contacts can cause serious damage,” Dewine said. “That’s why all contacts, including decorative ones, should only be purchased with a prescription from a licensed eye care professional.”

Ill-fitting lenses can cause eye pain, bacterial infection and corneal ulcers. One study even found that wearing decorative lenses increased the risk by 16 times for developing keratitis, a potentially blinding infection that causes an ulcer in the eye.

They want to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to sell contact lenses without a valid prescription. Even if the lenses are cosmetic or non-correcting, they still are classified as medical devices and require a prescription.

Nany Manns, Executive Director of the Ohio Optical Dispensers Board said that so far this year, four Cease and Desist Orders have been sent out against businesses that were illegally dispensing cosmetic contact lenses.

She says this number is actually down because of the efforts from Prevent Blindness and other organizations to spread awareness about the dangers of fake lenses.

Dewine says, “Jeopardizing your eyesight for a Halloween costume is just not worth it.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.