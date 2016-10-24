Trump speaks at SeaGate Center

Donald Trump appeared in Toledo for the third time in this presidential campaign.

Trump focused on a number of issues, including the economy and immigration.

Trump began his speech talking about the Affordable Care Act. He mentioned the announcement that premiums are set to increase by double digits. He called the law signed in 2010 by President Obama a failure.

Trump also reasserted he would cut taxes more than any president since Ronald Reagan. He also said he would institute high tariffs for companies shipping goods into the country.

Trump talked about border security. He reaffirmed his plan to build a wall on the south border of the U.S. and promised Mexico will pay for the wall.

Trump also promised he would rebuild the inner cities in the U.S, saying the democrats have failed the African-American community.

