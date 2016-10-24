TLCHD warns against lead poisoning

It’s National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD) wants to spread awareness about the damaging effects of lead.

According to a press release, nearly half a million children living in the U.S. have elevated blood lead levels that may cause significant damage to their health.

Common sources of lead exposure include lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust from deteriorating buildings. Children can also be exposed from contaminated drinking water and lead in soil.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Even in small amounts, it can affect a child’s mental and physical growth. Too much exposure can cause blood anemia, severe stomach ache and brain damage.

This week, TLCHD is offering lead testing for children six and under at its downtown location on Erie Street. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

