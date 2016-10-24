9 Ohio counties get funds to help prevent substance abuse

Nine rural counties in Ohio have been awarded funds to help prevent underage drinking and reduce the misuse of prescription drugs among young people.

The state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says each county will get $80,000 to address alcohol use among people aged 12 to 20 and prescription drug misuse or abuse among people aged 12 to 25.

The grant initiative aims to increase the use of evidence-based programs and strategies to tackle the problems.

The state says the funds could be renewable for up to two additional years, depending on the availability of federal funds and on demonstrated progress.

The counties are: Champaign, Coshocton, Hardin, Holmes, Mercer, Seneca, Tuscarawas, Warren and Wayne.

