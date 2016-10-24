Ohio GOP leader backs Trump after state campaign dispute

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges says he's voting for Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign in the swing state earlier denounced and cut ties with Borges after he openly criticized Trump.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Borges told GOP insiders in an email Sunday that he'll vote the Republican ticket, including Trump for president.

Borges told the newspaper he made that decision after considering recent developments in the race. He calls the prospect of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton becoming president "unacceptable."

Borges is an ally of another Trump critic, Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), and has been mentioned as a possible successor to Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Preibus, a Trump ally. Trump's Ohio chairman previously accused Borges of being more focused on succeeding Preibus than helping Trump.

