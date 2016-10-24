Police say Sandusky home invasion might not be random

A home invasion in Sandusky may not be what it seems, according to Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech.

Vincent Morales Mendez, 45, was lying down at his home Friday afternoon when two men he didn’t know entered his bedroom and demanded money, according to the police report.

During the incident, Mendez was hit in the head by what he thinks was a gun, but did not actually see it. Per the report, he gave the men cash after they threatened to kill him.

He said the men also took his cell phone.

Mendez said he waited a little bit before walking to El Patron where the police were contacted. Paramedics were also called to treat injuries to his head.

“We are working on a potential lead. This does not appear to be random,” Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech told the Sandusky Register.

