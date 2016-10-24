Only 17 politicians respond to survey by Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie

Absent - that's the status of local politicians surveyed by the Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie.

Of the 50 Ohio candidates for Congress, as well as state legislature surveyed, only 17 responded.

They believe the U.S. EPA should designate the western basin of Lake Erie as "impaired."

Two of those 17, support a ban on allowing concentrated animal feeding operations in the watershed.

"We know we have a problem with Lake Erie," said coordinator Mike Ferner. "We were lucky this past summer, the weather conditions were right and we didn't have to shut the water off, we could keep drinking the water, but the problem still remains. As our sign indicates there's 700 million gallons a year of animal waste from these large industrial feed lots."

WTOL reached out to a few government officials. Senator Randy Gardner was the one to get back. He said he isn't able to respond to every survey.

