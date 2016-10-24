Ida man dies after being hit by car in Dundee Township Sunday

An Ida man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Dundee Township.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Lehr, 26, was hit after walking in front of a car.

Police say Lehr had gotten out of a vehicle stopped on the side of the road and was walking to a home across the street. According to police, upon further investigation is appears Lehr failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Lehr was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The driver of the car that hit him was uninjured and released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (734) 240-7711.

