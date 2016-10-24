Defiance man dies after being rear ended by pickup truck while driving scooter

A Defiance man is dead after being hit from behind while riding his scooter.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on US 24 east of Flory Road in Defiance County. Troopers say Danny Hepworth Jr., of Defiance, was driving westbound on US 24 when he was hit from behind by the driver of a pickup, sending both vehicles off the roadway.

Hepworth was thrown from the scooter and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

