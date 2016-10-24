Man arrested in connection with 2 armed robberies

Toledo police arrested a man who's in connection with two armed robberies.

Tony Aguirre, 33, is being held at Lucas County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Toledo police say Aguirre robbed the Rite Aid and Stop and Go, both on West Sylvania Avenue Sunday night. He claimed to have a gun as he told the workers to hand over money from the register.

No one was injured in either incident.

