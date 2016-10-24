3 missing boaters safe after spending night on Lake Erie

Three hundred yards from shore. Ten hours waiting for help.

Three missing boaters were found alive and safe Monday, after being stranded on Lake Erie Sunday night.

Family members began looking for John Coates, 21, Jesse Perez, 21, and Ryan Root, 21, around 10 p.m. Sunday, sending out boats, telling neighbors, doing everything they could to bring them home. In the back of their mind knowing survival in situations like this is rare.

Root, although uneasy about the situation, was confident he and his friends could make it through the night if they stuck together.

“It was cold. We just hunkered down and made it through the night,” Root said. “We knew we would get out of it, we knew we would be all right.”

The men sent out around 2 p.m. Sunday on a fishing trip, but on their way back things quickly turned to disaster.

The three friends say around 11 p.m. their propeller got stuck in a large fishing net and they were trapped.

"I wasn't sure what to expect if we were going to get out or not, because we were just stuck tangled up. So, you feel like you could just untie, but it was a little more complicated than that,” Root said.

To keep warm, the three bundled together underneath the boat with one of them in only a T-shirt.

They sent out flares throughout the night, but it wasn't until their seventh and final flare that it caught the attention of a Good Samaritan.

"We saw the helicopter. As soon as we saw anything, we would light off a flare, just about every time. We saw them and then they turned around and had the boat follow up,” Root said.

One of the moms, Stephanie Coates, is thankful the three are home, as well as for having sent her son out with life jackets that day.

“I knew for sure he had these. I made sure he had those, and he had the flares. He said he was lighting the flares off all night. So luckily, luckily, praise God,” Stephanie said.

All three say they're now ready for a warm bed, but first, Root says he wants food.

The Coast Guard helicopter used thermal imaging to assist on the dark waters.

