Man arrested after woman killed in Fremont hit and run

A woman is dead after a hit and run accident in Fremont early Sunday morning, while the man police say is responsible is awaiting arraignment in the Sandusky County Jail.

Fremont police say Patrice Knappenberger was hit as she exited her car on the 100 block of North Monroe at 12:19 a.m.

Police later caught up with Zachary Kramer, 26, of Fremont, who they say was the driver of the vehicle that killed Knappenberger.

Kramer has been charged with one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Sandusky County Coroner’s Office.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.