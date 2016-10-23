60 years later, Toledoans remember Hungarian revolution

Copies of the Toledo Blade newspaper from 1956 (Source: WTOL)

It was an emotional anniversary Sunday as several Toledoans gathered for a wreath laying ceremony to remember those killed in the revolt against Hungary's communist party 60 years ago.

On October 23, 1956, often referred to as a rip in the Iron Curtain, a student sparked revolt against Hungary’s Communist rule began.

As the revolution spread, Soviet forces started entering the country, and the uprising was crushed after eleven days of bitter fighting.

Twenty-five hundred people were killed, another 200,000 were forced into exile.

“I was twelve years old and I remember when it started. It was announced on the radio,” said Toledoan Louis Takacs.

Four hundred refugees made their way from Hungary to Toledo. One of them was Louis.

“All the people that gave their lives that made us be able to have freedom and live a happy life here in the United States,” said Takacs.

The revolution began 60 years ago at four o'clock on Sunday afternoon, Toledo time.

At International Park, there was a wreath laying ceremony at the base of the Hungarian flag.

Prayers were said and the Hungarian national anthem was sung.

Afterward, folks came to the Hungarian Club in east Toledo to remember the significance of the revolution.

Erika Russell wrote a book about her experience called ‘Remembrance.” She sadly remembers November 3.

“The tanks came through town, turned around and left. That was frightening. The next morning, my dad heard about the revolution being finished,” said Russell.

Thirty-three years after the uprising, the Hungarian Republic was established and the Berlin Wall fell. The Cold War was over.

“Everybody’s story started somewhere else. It didn’t start in this country. We all come from somewhere else,” said Toledoan Peter Ujvagi who escaped with his family to the U.S. during the uprising.

Toledo’s Hungarian refugees will never forget their roots and what brought them here.

