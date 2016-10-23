I-75 north in Toledo re-opens ahead of schedule

Good news for drivers heading north through Toledo on I-75.

ODOT opened all lanes of traffic on I-75 north between I-475 and Phillips Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

The stretch of expressway had been scheduled to reopen on Monday morning but work was completed ahead of schedule.

In addition, a number of ramps are opening that had been closed for months.

They include:

The ramp from I-75 north to Phillips Ave. (Exit 206)

The ramp from Detroit Ave. to I-75 north

The ramp from I-75 north to Jeep Parkway (Exit 205)

The ramp from I-475 east to I-75 north is also open.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.