Zoo's Pumpkin Path event a big hit with trick or treaters

Just about everywhere you looked at the Toledo Zoo on Sunday, there was a pumpkin, or maybe even two stacked on top of each other.

That’s commonplace during this time of year for their annual “Pumpkin Path” event where pumpkins line a path made up for kids and their families to trick or treat down.

There were about 20 candy stations where kids could get their candy fix.

Paul Pobursky has made it a tradition with his immediate family of four to come every year.

“We have all our family and extended family. We have grandma and grandpa. Nana and Papa and cousins here. It's a whole family

affair for all of us,” said Pobursky.

Despite the trick or treat traditionally being on Halloween night, Pobursky said he prefers this rendition at the zoo much more.

“The kids are kind of scared of the dark and it just makes it a lot easier. It’s warmer during the day like this and they can wear masks and not trip over everything as well,” said Pobursky.

The PR Manager of the zoo, Andi Norman, said this a long standing tradition for a lot of families.

“We've had generations and generations now coming. Not only to the zoo in general, but that come to pumpkin path. The kids that came thirty years ago are now bringing their children,” said Norman.

The 300 pumpkins or so from today’s event aren't going to waste either. They will be fed to the zoo animals next Saturday for the annual “Jumping Pumpkins” event.

