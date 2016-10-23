Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Oct. 23, 2016

Jeff Sailor, executive director of the Toledo Zoo, explains why this year they're asking tax payers for less (Source: WTOL)

Rep. Derek Merrin, former mayor of the City of Waterville (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with one of the candidates in the race for the Ohio House District 47 seat.

Then, the agency charged with protecting the welfare of many of Lucas County's most vulnerable citizens - the kids - is asking voters to renew a 1.4-mills levy, plus add an additional 0.4 of a mill.

And, the Toledo Zoo is doing something different this election season, it's asking for voters to renew a levy less than what they're paying now.

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson

