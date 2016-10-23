Learn about 'Spooky Science' at the Imagination Station just in time for Halloween

Some exciting and spooky experiments are going on at Imagination Station in Downtown Toledo.

It's called 'Spooky Science.' Kids and adults are exploring chemistry, physics and biology and how they relate to Halloween.

You can make boo bubbles, slime and ghost crystals. The experiments are both spine tingling and bone chilling.

"I think kids right now are all talking about Halloween costumes, scary stuff, fog and slime. If we can sneak in a little science in that conversation that's a win for us," said Jeff Stevenson, Imagination Station.

The 'Spooky Science' experiments run Oct. 22 - 23 and Oct. 29 - 30.

Learn more here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.