Sen. Rob Portman kicks of RV tour with Toledo campaign stop

Ohio Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman brought his re-election campaign back to Toledo on Saturday.

Portman’s campaign called it the start of his 'Countdown to Victory RV Tour.'

Between now and Election day, Portman says he plans to make 80 stops across 35 counties and cover four thousand miles.

"Our strategy has stayed the same from the start which is my record, what I've accomplished. 45 bills signed into law, three that specifically help Lake Erie. To keep it cleaner, to keep the carp out, deal with the algae bloom,” said Senator Portman.

Portman is defending his Senate seat against former governor Democrat Ted Strickland.

