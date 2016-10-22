Delayed start announced for Toledo leaf pickup

If you live in Toledo, you can expect to see temporary no parking signs in your neighborhood soon. But not too soon.

The City of Toledo’s Division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor have delayed the start of leaf pickup for city residents.

Leaf pickup is tentatively scheduled to begin on October 31 and run through December 16. But this year's warm weather has delayed that with leaf pickup now starting on November 7.

As always, residents on curbed streets should rake leaves just over the curb. Residents on uncurbed streets and on high traffic streets are asked to rake leaves up to, but not into the road.

The city is also giving residents the option to receive text alerts regarding leaf collection. You can sign up for those alerts here.

