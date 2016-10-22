Gov. Mike Pence holds rally at Toledo Express Airport

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Governor Mike Pence held a rally at the Toledo Express Airport Hangar in Swanton Tuesday.

With Election Day just weeks away, the Indiana Governor made his second visit to Northwest Ohio. His first stop here was in Rossford earlier this month.

Pence walked off the airplane and ran straight over to the podium to a crowd of over 200 supporters. In a 45-minute speech, he spoke about several key issues, including the economy and Obama Care. The crowd was especially fired up when Pence mentioned creating jobs for the country.

"When Donald Trump becomes negotiator in chief, were going to renegotiate trade deals, so we’ll put American jobs in the American worker first," Pence said.

One supporter said she is happy to see Pence as Donald Trump's running mate and thinks he was the best choice.

"Yeah I think it's great that he's got Pence, I think Pence is a good selection, I really do," said Trump Pence supporter Sandy Baker. "I do feel better knowing that he's got Pence, it's better than someone else that wouldn't be quite as knowledgeable, he has a lot of experience."

Overall, the crowd was glad to hear from Pence in person, rather than on TV. They've heard plenty from Trump and heard Pence on the VP debate, but they wanted to hear his plans directly.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in Toledo Thursday for a rally at the SeaGate Convention Centre downtown. Details on that visit here.

